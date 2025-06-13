Warriors could add their mising piece in potential trade for Pelicans forward

As the Golden State Warriors navigate the final years of Stephen Curry’s prime, the front office is under significant pressure to maximize their championship window.



Recent reports suggest that the Warriors are interested in New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III, a 25-year-old wing whose skill set fits perfectly with Golden State’s needs.

This potential trade, speculated by Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes, could reshape the Warriors’ roster but comes with substantial costs and strategic considerations.

The missing piece for the Warriors

Murphy, who recently signed a four-year, $112 million extension, is a versatile two-way player who showcased his potential during the 2024-25 season.



He averaged 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, with a shooting percentage of 45.4% from the field and 36.1% from three-point range.



Murphy provides elite floor-spacing and secondary playmaking, and his 38.3% career three-point shooting complements Curry’s shooting gravity, creating open looks for his teammates.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Additionally, Murphy’s 6’8″ frame and defensive versatility address Golden State’s need for a dynamic wing to pair with Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

The Warriors’ interest in Murphy stems from their postseason struggles.



Despite posting a solid record when Curry and Butler played together, a second-round exit to Minnesota—intensified by Curry’s Game 1 hamstring injury—revealed depth issues within the roster.



Murphy’s youth and cost-controlled contract make him an ideal fit to enhance Golden State’s offense, which has heavily relied on Curry and Butler for scoring.

Furthermore, his ability to guard multiple positions could help sustain the Warriors’ elite defensive rating after the Butler trade.

Trade centered around Podziemski

However, acquiring Murphy would likely require the Warriors to part with Brandin Podziemski.



Podziemski’s playmaking and hustle have made him a fan favorite, but his ceiling may not match the immediate impact that Murphy can provide.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Pelicans, coming off a disappointing 2024-25 season plagued by injuries, are reportedly open to trading Murphy to accelerate a rebuild under new front-office leader Joe Dumars.



Including Podziemski, Gary Payton II and Moses Moody along with possibly some draft capital could finalize the deal, though the Warriors must weigh the loss of future potential against their desire for present contention.

Winning ring number five

The Warriors face a crucial decision: should they double down on Curry and Butler’s championship window or preserve young assets for a post-Curry era?

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Murphy’s shooting, defense, and youth make him an almost perfect fit, but parting with Podziemski and draft picks poses a risk for the future.



Fans see Murphy as a critical piece to reshape Golden State’s trajectory, potentially forming a formidable core with Curry, Butler, and Green. With the Pelicans’ roster in flux, this trade could reignite the Warriors’ dynasty for one last run.