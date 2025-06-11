Warriors should cut ties with aging four time NBA champion via trade

The Golden State Warriors are facing a challenging offseason ahead of them as they decide how to bolster their roster ahead of next season.



According to Aikansh Chaudhary on NBA Analysis for Sporting News, trading the 35-year-old Draymond Green could rejuvenate the roster for Stephen Curry’s final championship run while allowing for the development of younger talent.

Draymond Green’s detrimental impact on winning

Green’s defensive prowess and playmaking skills remain invaluable, but his on-court and off-court issues have cost the Warriors essential wins, potentially limiting the team’s future.



His contributions to the Warriors’ four championships are significant. His ability to facilitate plays has enhanced Curry’s effectiveness off the ball, and his 2017 Defensive Player of the Year award illustrates his defensive skills.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

However, his controversies have often hurt the team. For example, his 2018 public dispute with Kevin Durant during a game against the Clippers created tension in the locker room, which contributed to Durant’s departure.



Additionally, his altercation with former teammate Jordan Poole during training camp damaged team chemistry, leading to a challenging 2022-23 season.



Green has faced multiple suspensions, including a 2016 Finals ban for striking LeBron James and a 2023 playoff ejection, which left the Warriors shorthanded during critical moments.



These mistakes, along with his frequent technical fouls, have undermined Golden State’s focus and performance.

Green’s presence has hindered Jonathan Kuminga’s progression

Green’s role in Steve Kerr’s small-ball lineups, often positioned as a center, restricts the growth of players like Jonathan Kuminga.



At just 22 years old, Kuminga is a rising star, averaging 15.3 points in the 2025 playoffs despite facing injuries during the regular season.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

His athleticism and scoring ability are essential for the team’s future after Curry, but Green’s involvement as a power forward and small-ball center limits Kuminga’s playing time.



Trading Green could fully unlock Kuminga’s potential, allowing the team to balance immediate competitiveness with long-term prospects.



Moving Green’s $25.8 million contract might enable the Warriors to acquire a rim-protecting center or a scoring wing to fill these gaps.



While Chaudhary proposes a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, more realistic targets could better complement Curry’s playing style.

Why it’s time for the Warriors to move in a different direction

Supporters of Green emphasize his leadership and chemistry with Curry, arguing that his playmaking and defensive IQ are irreplaceable.

While that may be true, his past mistakes have had serious consequences, resulting in lost games, broken trust, and playoff challenges.

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Trading Green would signify a painful transition, marking the end of a dynasty-defining era. However, with Curry’s prime coming to a close, the Warriors must consider whether to prioritize loyalty or progress.

Elevating Kuminga and investing in youth could prolong their contention window. While Green’s legacy is secure, his errors have come at a significant cost to the team.



A trade could be the practical move necessary to keep Golden State competitive.