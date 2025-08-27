Warriors can make shrewd championship-level move in free agency

The Golden State Warriors have every reason to chase Malcolm Brogdon in free agency.

Malcolm Brogdon is the best free agent left for the Warriors

Brogdon is one of the best unrestricted free agents left for teams to inquire about. The Virginia product could be acquired at a discount, which should be a wake-up call for Golden State.

Last season, Brogdon was debilitated with a string of injuries that limited him to a career low 24 games played. He gave the Washington Wizards 12.7 points along with 4.1 assists per game in 23.5 minutes per night.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Despite his disappointing season, Brogdon could help the Warriors reach the Finals once more. The former Sixth Man of the Year is typically a model of efficiency as a member of the exclusive 50-40-90 club.

Warriors: Is Brogdon worth an investment for next season?

Seeing that Brogdon is an elite shooter off the catch from deep, Golden State should invest in the impactful floor general, who can also provide them with stout defense.

The Warriors have a realistic opportunity to add Brogdon without taking their payroll — which is already over the salary cap — to unreasonable heights. A move like this would be a win for them.