Warriors could land championship center in free agency

The Golden State Warriors may be on the precipice of landing a center that could change their team in 2025-26.

Warriors could sign Al Horford in free agency

Al Horford, who most recently played for the Boston Celtics, has been linked at the hip to the Warriors in speculation for much of the offseason.

The Florida product put up nine points along with 6.2 rebounds per game for the Celtics last season. Horford, 39, is still a valuable five-man for a myriad of reasons.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Warriors have a great need for a big man like Horford

The former lottery pick exhibited great defense last season, on the ball, coupled with his work inside.

Not only that, but Horford — who shoots nearly 38 percent from three for his career — is still adept at knocking down trifectas, as well as putting the ball on the floor en route to the rim.

Golden State could use a center that can bring steady, championship-level play on both ends. Horford would be a major improvement over incumbent Warriors starter Quinten Post next time around.