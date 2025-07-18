Suns emerging as favorites to land Warriors’ 22-year-old star forward

The Phoenix Suns are making waves in the NBA rumor mill, emerging as the frontrunners to snag Golden State Warriors’ restricted free agent, Jonathan Kuminga, through a potential sign-and-trade deal.



With +285 odds according to Polymarket Sports, this buzz follows the Suns’ recent strategic maneuver to buy out Bradley Beal’s hefty contract, marking a fresh commitment to building a younger, more dynamic roster around the star power of Devin Booker.

Two-way phenom?

At just 22 years old, Kuminga is an enticing prospect for Phoenix.



He’s showcased flashes of brilliance during his time with the Warriors, but has battled inconsistency. In the 2024-25 season, he averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 47 games, shooting a solid 45.4% from the field.

Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

His incredible athleticism and defensive capabilities make him a coveted asset, highlighted by his stellar playoff performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he lit up the court with an average of 24.3 points over the final four games.



Still, his struggles with a career three-point shooting at just 33.2% and limited playmaking have raised eyebrows regarding his fit within Golden State’s system, especially under head coach Steve Kerr, who often opted to bench him at critical moments last season.

Kuminga sweepstakes have been a slow burn

The Suns’ interest in Kuminga, reported by NBA insider Jake Fischer, ties directly into their need for a versatile forward to complement the talents of Booker and Jalen Green.



With Kuminga’s slashing ability and above-the-rim prowess, he could create exciting opportunities for Phoenix’s stars, adding depth to their offense while enhancing their defensive versatility.



However, the challenge lies in assembling a trade package that meets Golden State’s high demands.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Warriors are on the lookout for a promising young player, plus a potential first-round pick—something Phoenix currently struggles to provide.

Other teams, including the Sacramento Kings, Washington Wizards, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, and Brooklyn Nets, have shown interest in Kuminga, but many of their trade offers have been dismissed as “buy-low” attempts, illustrating Golden State’s lofty valuation of the 22-year-old.



The Warriors’ reluctance to part ways with Kuminga reflects their belief in his potential, despite being overshadowed by other players on the depth chart and navigating a challenging season.

Trade could be happening sooner or later

Kuminga’s future now hinges on his contract demands, which reportedly range from $25-30 million annually, as well as the Warriors’ readiness to either match offers or consider a sign-and-trade.

For the Suns, acquiring Kuminga could significantly strengthen their youth movement, but the financial and logistical obstacles make this deal anything but straightforward.



If a trade doesn’t come to fruition, Golden State may choose to retain Kuminga, hoping to foster his development alongside established stars like Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green.



The decisions made in the coming days could redefine both Kuminga’s career trajectory and the Warriors’ roster strategy moving forward.