Why have the Warriors been so quiet this summer?

The Golden State Warriors’ 2025 offseason has been notably quiet, prompting discussions among fans and analysts about the franchise’s future following their second-round playoff exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves.



With a core featuring Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler, expectations were high for a strategic retooling aimed at a championship run.



However, the current lack of significant transactions has opened up conversations about the team’s competitiveness in a tough Western Conference, especially given Jonathan Kuminga’s uncertain status.

Nothing but speculation in Golden State

This offseason has seen limited activity, with some notable departures including Kevon Looney, who moved on without a trade return, and Gary Payton II, whose situation remains uncertain.



While rumors have suggested interest in players like Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton, actual signings or trades have yet to materialize.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Warriors’ draft activity focused on trading the No. 41 pick for Nos. 52 and 59, which resulted in selections of lesser-known prospects.



This cautious approach stands in contrast to General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr.’s intention to be “incredibly aggressive” in revitalizing the roster.

Financial considerations play a significant role in this situation. The Warriors are nearing the second apron ($207.8 million), limiting their flexibility under the NBA’s CBA.



Re-signing Kuminga—a restricted free agent—at an estimated $25-30 million annually would bring them close to or above this threshold, complicating their ability to engage in trades or utilize exceptions without managing salaries.



Their reluctance to commit to Kuminga or to pursue a sign-and-trade reflects a careful strategy, potentially influenced by a broader trend of a soft market for restricted free agents.

Kuminga negotiations at forefront

At the center of this offseason’s puzzle is Jonathan Kuminga, the No. 7 pick from 2021.



After showing promise with an average of 15.3 points over 47 games last season and excelling in the playoffs (24.3 points per game without Curry), Kuminga’s role could still evolve.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

His limited playing time under Steve Kerr and the challenge of fitting alongside Butler have increased trade speculation.



Reports indicate that both Kuminga and the Warriors anticipate a potential trade by the February 2026 deadline, with a temporary reunion serving to enhance his trade value.



Several teams, including the Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat, and Chicago Bulls, have expressed interest, although the Warriors have not accepted earlier offers, citing insufficient value.

Warriors depth not championship caliber

Currently, the Warriors’ roster, led by the experienced trio of Curry (37), Green (35), and Butler (36), could benefit from greater depth and youth for a successful playoff journey.



While they’re $17 million below the luxury tax without Kuminga, which provides some level of flexibility, the absence of transformative moves is notable.



Dependence on veteran stars, combined with the specific fit requirements of Kerr’s system, may limit their potential ceiling.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

While Curry remains an elite talent, the lack of consistent role players and the uncertain nature of Kuminga’s future could impact their competitive standing against stronger challengers in the West.

Overall, the Warriors’ quiet offseason demonstrates a thoughtful approach, balancing financial prudence with the challenge of navigating the complexities surrounding Kuminga.



To enhance their championship prospects, they will need to consider strategic moves that align with their vision for the future, all while relying on Curry’s brilliance and the possibility of midseason trades.



With a few bold steps, Golden State can work to ensure they make the most of their evolving landscape and capitalize on their title window.