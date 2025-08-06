Is the Warriors’ Curry and Butler duo enough to propel one more Finals run?

The Golden State Warriors were revitalized by the acquisition of Jimmy Butler, pairing him with arguably the greatest offensive player in NBA history, Stephen Curry.



After the Butler trade, the Warriors became a dominant force, boasting an impressive 21-5 record when both he and Curry played together.



Unfortunately, injuries to Butler (a tailbone injury) and Curry (a hamstring pull) led to one of the biggest “what ifs” of the season, raising the question: Do the Warriors have what it takes to reach the NBA Finals once again?

Batman and Robin’s elite resumes

Even at 37 years old, Curry remains a playoff juggernaut.



In Game 1 of the 2025 Western Conference First Round against the Houston Rockets, Curry delivered an incredible performance, scoring 31 points on 63% shooting, including a 5-for-9 effort from three-point range.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

He showcased his ability to navigate through defenses with impeccable shot-making.



His 36-point outburst in Game 3, despite facing double-teams, further demonstrated his clutch gene, leading the Warriors to a 2-1 series lead without Butler.



Curry’s playoff resume—four championships and a Finals MVP—solidifies his ability to excel in high-stakes moments.

Butler adds a level of versatility that is challenging to strategize against when he is playing at his peak.



In that same Game 1, Butler contributed 25 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals, earning the moniker “Playoff Jimmy” for his two-way dominance.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

His defensive tenacity and playmaking ability provide a new dimension, allowing Curry to operate off-ball while Butler exploits mismatches.



Butler’s capabilities are unquestionable; he was the catalyst for two NBA Finals appearances with the Miami Heat.



His recent Instagram post showed him preparing for the upcoming season, stating, “I’m on my way to being great, man.” This confidence from Butler may ease the anxieties of Warriors fans, suggesting that with both him and Curry, the best is yet to come.

Is this Supporting Cast enough?

However, the reality facing the Warriors is that it takes more than just two star players to win.



Draymond Green, now 35 years old, is what Butler refers to as the “Batmobile.” He has consistently performed at a high level, finishing third in Defensive Player of the Year voting and earning First Team All-Defense honors.

Beyond the star trio, there is a concerning lack of dependability and consistency within the Warriors’ rotation.



Jonathan Kuminga has expressed a desire to leave the organization, but management is resisting that.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Buddy Hield has shown flashes of brilliance, especially in Game 7 against Houston, but inconsistency has been an issue.



Brandin Podziemski averaged 11 points per game on just 36% shooting in the playoffs, indicating he may not have been ready for the challenge.



Meanwhile, Moses Moody struggled significantly, unable to effectively handle the basketball during the final three months of the season.

Depth matters in today’s league

The Indiana Pacers have highlighted the importance of dependable supporting players, especially those in the 4th to 7th man roles, in today’s NBA.



However, the Warriors have numerous question marks regarding their bench depth.



There are reportedly verbal agreements in place for players like De’Anthony Melton and Al Horford, but one is coming off a career-threatening injury, while the other is 39 years old.

With Curry, there’s always a chance

One cannot write off the Golden State Warriors as long as Curry, Butler, and Green remain healthy.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Still, with the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets—now featuring Kevin Durant—and Anthony Edwards-led Minnesota Timberwolves all improving and gaining experience, concerns are beginning to mount for the Warriors.



Perhaps the anxieties stem from a fan base that still may not fully comprehend how remarkable Stephen Curry has been, as he remains undefeated in the Western Conference Finals.



Assuming good health, he and his team will just need to make it there.