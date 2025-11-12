The Golden State Warriors sit at .500 after 12 games, lacking the dominance they displayed following the Jimmy Butler trade.



Things looked fine on paper early, as they began the season with a 4–1 record, but that flame was quickly extinguished.



Through 12 games, Golden State ranks ninth in defensive rating and 21st in offensive rating, placing them at a mediocre 18th in net rating.



Defense has been a constant point of emphasis from the veterans, yet the numbers suggest that scoring efficiency—not defensive effort—is the more pressing issue.

Curry as the first option at this stage is unbelievable

Relying on a 37-year-old guard as the first option is virtually unprecedented in NBA history.



As brilliant as Stephen Curry has been, the game continues to evolve, making a versatile offensive attack essential.

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Other aging superstars like Kevin Durant and LeBron James are surrounded by rosters designed to ease their nightly burdens.



In contrast, Curry—much like James Harden—remains the focal point of a system built on decade-old principles.



While both still possess elite skill, the formula that once defined success may no longer translate in today’s NBA.



To extend their championship window, the Warriors must consider adding either a dominant two-way big man or a reliable volume scorer.

Two Western Conference teams are looking to blow it up

Two teams worth monitoring are the Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks.



During the offseason, Golden State reportedly explored a deal that would have sent Jonathan Kuminga to Sacramento, though the Warriors ultimately deemed the return insufficient.



Now, with the Kings rumored to be entering a full-scale rebuild, veterans such as Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan could soon become available.

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Mavericks, following the firing of GM Nico Harrison and a disappointing 3–8 start, appear to be approaching panic mode.



According to NBA insider Evan Sidery, rival teams are watching to see if Dallas makes stars like Anthony Davis or Kyrie Irving available.



Both organizations possess what Golden State covets: high-level scorers and two-way frontcourt talent.



With one of the league’s top medical staffs, the Warriors could provide an ideal environment for a player of Davis’s caliber to stay healthy and thrive.

Warriors’ young forward may be the trade chip required

Jonathan Kuminga has shown noticeable improvement this season, but his $22 million contract may be the key trade chip required to land the type of talent that can elevate the Warriors back into true contention.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Realistic targets such as Norman Powell, Naz Reid, Andrew Nembhard, or Ivica Zubac would address immediate roster needs, especially with De’Anthony Melton returning and Seth Curry potentially joining the fold.



However, larger-scale moves involving stars from Dallas or Sacramento would likely necessitate packaging Kuminga with additional assets such as Buddy Hield or Brandin Podziemski.

Sitting at .500 after 12 games isn’t disastrous, but for a franchise built on championship standards, it’s better to act early than to regret standing still later.