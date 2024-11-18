Banged up Warriors could take another hit with questionable star center

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are down a few troops of late and could see one of their interior forces miss time also.

Warriors center Kevon Looney is dealing with an illness and is currently questionable for Golden State’s upcoming contest against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. The RotoWire Staff (via CBS Sports) reported the news on Sunday.

Kevon Looney’s unsung contributions to the Warriors are invaluable

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Looney is one of the best pure rebounders of this generation and has given the Warriors exceptional glass-cleaning yet again this season. In a mere 15.7 minutes a night, the three-time champion is grabbing a mind-boggling 8.4 rebounds a night. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has not started the UCLA product yet this season after phasing him out of the first five dating back to last season. Nevertheless, his exceptional screen-setting, decision-making at the free-throw line extended, backdoor passing, and work out of the dunker spot will be missed should he miss time.

With or without Looney, banged-up Warriors will take on the Clippers in the next game

The Warriors are also dealing with injuries to Lindy Waters, who is also questionable with a knee injury sustained against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, as well as starting off guard De’Anthony Melton (ACL).

“Loon’s” status should be announced definitively closer to tip-off. Golden State will go toe-to-toe with the Clippers at 7:30 PM PT.