Warriors star is proving that electric 3-point start is no fluke

Don’t look now, but Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is off to an invigorating start to the season from the three-point line.

Warriors’ Draymond Green is shooting lights out in 2024-25

Draymond Green? Yes, Draymond Green. The all-time great defender is dialing in career-highs with 1.6 threes a game on a whopping 45.2 percent from three-point range. The Michigan State product shoots 32.2 percent from trey for his career and has only connected on north of 34 percent twice in his 13-year NBA tenure prior to this year.

StatMamba shared this glaring stat that shows just how consistent Green has been from distance thus far:

“Four straight games with multiple 3PM ties the longest such streak of his career,” StatMamba accentuated.

Green’s resurgent shooting has helped the Warriors get off to a hot start this year

The last time the 34-year-old talent hit multiple threes in four or more consecutive games came during the 2019-20 season. Green had four straight outings with two 3PM from the Warriors’ win over the Houston Rockets on Dec. 25, 2019, until their loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 31 of that same year.

Time sure flies. No matter, the four-time All-Star has six total games with multiple trifectas in 2024-25. He’s also hit three triples on three occasions. Green is quietly doing work for Golden State, having helped them jump out to a 10-2 start to the year. While he’s been known to up the ante offensively in the playoffs, his surprising marksmanship and volume from deep this season are encouraging for a Warriors team looking to remain in contention in the post-Klay Thompson era.