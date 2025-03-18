Phillies to begin season with ace on mound on Opening Day

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies have named ace Zack Wheeler as their Opening Day starter for the 2025 MLB season.

Phillies: Zack Wheeler gets call vs. Nationals

According to 11alive.com, Wheeler will take the mound on the road against the Washington Nationals on March 27. This will be his second career, as well as second consecutive Opening Day start for the Phillies.

The two-time All-Star got the nod over standout teammates Cristopher Sanchez and Aaron Nola. Sanchez has dazzled in Spring Training. He’s thrown 98 mph fastballs with regularity while sporting a 2.31 ERA thus far.

The latter in Nola had started six straight Opening Days for the Phillies prior to Wheeler overtaking him in 2024. The 31-year-old has also excelled in Grapefruit League play. Nola made a strong case to start on the 27th with his 1.86 ERA alongside 13 strikeouts in 9.2 innings pitched.

Wheeler will look to begin another Cy Young-caliber year

That being said, the 2024 NL Cy Young Award runner-up in Wheeler will take the hill. He has not played up to his standard in Spring Training, though.

The 34-year-old owns a 5.00 ERA and has given up more hits (12) than he’s logged strikeouts (9). Nevertheless, Philadelphia will look for him to pick up where he left off from his brilliant 2024 campaign.

Last season, Wheeler finished third in the MLB with 224 strikeouts. He also went 16-7 with a 2.57 ERA. The Phillies will need that level of play to down a stout Braves team with plenty of talent in their batting order.