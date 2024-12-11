Phillies manager shoots down trade rumors around All-Star 3B

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies may not be so eager to trade their All-Star third baseman after all. 3B Alec Bohm has been the hottest name on the trade block for Philadelphia this offseason. It was first revealed that the Phillies were listening to teams interested in Bohm shortly after the World Series ended. He was then placed on the trade block on Nov. 12.

The Phillies are no longer shopping Alec Bohm per the team’s manager

Now, Phillies manager Rob Thompson has retracted on the franchise’s position. Per MLB Network, Thompson had this to say about the situation surrounding Bohm (h/t Aaliyan Mohammed of The Sporting News):

“He’s really improved so much, and I know the rumors are flying all over the place. We’re not shopping him,” Thomson said of Bohm. “But people are approaching us on him so you got to listen. This guy has improved so much, not just physically, but mentally, over the course of the three or four years he’s been in the big leagues.”

Bohm’s progression in 2024 could save his tenure with Phillies

The Nebraska native was named a first-time All-Star in 2024. However, his play tapered off considerably in the second half of the year after a blistering first-half start. Bohm slashed .295/.348/.482 prior to the All-Star break and fell to .251/.299/.382 afterward. His overall numbers on the season, including an impressive 97 RBIs and 44 doubles were encouraging, but the way his season concluded raised some eyebrows.

The noticeable regression in productivity played a role in the front office listening to teams interested in the 28-year-old. Further, while Thompson declared that the Phillies are not shopping him, the fact that they are keeping their ears open to interested teams may indicate that if a drool-inducing offer comes their way, they could be liable to move him.