Phillies and superstar infielder excited about batting order switch

The Philadelphia Phillies and Trea Turner are mutually looking forward to his move in their batting order.

Phillies & Trea Turner think leadoff is best for him

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Corey Seidman, Turner is relishing in the prospects of returning to the leadoff spot for the Phillies in 2025:

“I like it,” Turner said. “I’ve always hit one or two, for the most part, in my career. I think it would be fun, it would be a little different, I haven’t done it for a few years now. Kinda get back to a little bit more speed.

“I think you take a few more pitches here or there. For me, I always looked at it as Bryce is hitting behind me so I’m ready to hit. Obviously, they’re coming after me and don’t want to face him. I think when you’re leading off, just that label kind of puts a little bit of perspective on it, the way pitchers pitch you.”

Phillies could reap major rewards from Turner leading off

While Phillies manager Rob Thompson is not expected to finalize a decision until the end of Spring Training, Turner batting first would come with its own perks. For one, the former 2021 National League batting champion and two-time NL stolen bases leader would be able to get on base at a high rate prior to superstar power-hitters Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

That dynamic would allow Philadelphia to score runs in volume, which Turner values greatly. The 31-year-old hit an incredible .295 last season with a stout .338 on-base percentage. Further, Turner owns a .302 batting average across 487 games played as a leadoff hitter for his career.

Thus, if the Phillies opt to give him a run at the slot, contrary to what’s typically been the case for their unit last season as Schwarber led off, they’d be in good hands.