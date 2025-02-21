Phillies’ top prospect gets major comparison to MLB legend

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies star prospect Andrew Painter recently got compared to one of the greatest pitchers in MLB history.

Phillies: Andrew Painter likened to Justin Verlander

Philadelphia Phillies on SI’s Nick Ziegler shared a comparison that an ESPN analyst made between Painter and San Francisco Giants future Hall-of-Famer Justin Verlander:

“Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com recently spoke about the top 100 prospects in baseball. For the Phillies, he spoke about starter Andrew Painter and compared the young right-hander to future Hall of Famer, Justin Verlander,” Ziegler wrote.

Painter could be an all-time great if he plays like Verlander

The comparison is of the highest esteem. Verlander is one of only 11 pitchers in MLB history to win three or more Cy Young Awards, which he’s done thrice. The former 2011 American League MVP is a two-time World Series champion and nine-time All-Star who has been one of the definitive pitchers of his generation.

Painter is heralded for his incredible efficiency (1.56 ERA and 0.89 WHIP) in minor league play, as well as his command over a four-pitch arsenal and his fastball which tops out at 100 mph. Though he was riddled with injuries prior to the 2024 Arizona Fall League, he’s wowed the Phillies’ organization since returning during that competition.

Philadelphia is expecting the MLB’s No. 8 overall prospect to be ready to take the mound around midway through the upcoming campaign. Painter will need to play lights out to match Verlander from a rookie-year standpoint. The former Triple Crown winner took home the 2006 AL Rookie of the Year award thanks to his 3.63 ERA, 124 strikeouts, and 17-9 record.