New Phillies star confident in going to battle with new teammates

The Philadelphia Phillies’ newest slugger is excited to compete for a World Series next to his new teammates next season.

Max Kepler opens up on motivations to join star-studded Phillies roster in 2025

Per MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki, Phillies star Max Kepler recently opened up about what it was that led him toward making the move to Philadelphia this offseason, saying:

“To be honest, I just wanted to go to a team that was capable of winning and capable of going all the way into November,” Kepler said. “And the Phillies have been a team that I’ve really looked to. Not just when we played against them, but also when they’re playing top-tier teams, the way they carry themselves. There’s a bunch of ballers on that team that I think I would learn from and just enjoy watching work.”

Kepler can help the Phillies win it all if he is at or near his peak

The Phillies are one of the most threatening championship contenders in the MLB. They finished with a 95-67 record last season, falling just short of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top overall seed in the National League. Their roster was littered with All-Stars and end-of-season award finalists the likes of Bryce Harper, Ranger Suarez, and Zack Wheeler, as well as former World Series champions in Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber.

Kepler is entering that mix in hopes of helping the franchise get over the hump against the New York Mets, Dodgers, and other NL foes like the San Diego Padres next time out. He’ll bring his .253 batting average from a season ago with him to Philadelphia. If he plays anything like the player the Minnesota Twins enjoyed back in the 2019 campaign, where he notched 98 runs, 36 home runs, and 90 RBIs behind an .855 OPS, the Phillies may have themselves another elite talent who can serve as the straw that breaks the camel’s back in their quest for a World Series next fall.