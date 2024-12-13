Ex-Phillies GM concocts picture-perfect Kyle Tucker mock trade

Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Tucker is a hot name on the trade rumor mill for the Philadelphia Phillies to look into this offseason. Now that superstar slugger Juan Soto is off the free agent board, Tucker is one of the most sought-after options out there. Several teams are interested in acquiring the three-time All-Star, but the Phillies could come out on top.

The Phillies could move key stars & prospects for Kyle Tucker

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A former Phillies executive knows what it would likely take for Philadelphia to strike a deal with the Houston Astros to bring Tucker to town. Per MLB Network, former Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. proposed the following mock deal, which Brad Wakai of Philadelphia Phillies on SI relayed on Thursday:

“In what would be an incredible deal for the Phillies, he has them receiving Tucker and former Astros closer Ryan Pressly in exchange for Alex Bohm, Nick Castellanos and either of No. 4 prospect, shortstop Starlyn Caba, or No. 6 prospect, pitcher Mick Abel,” Wakai wrote of Amaro Jr.’s proposal.

Phillies may not be as willing to trade Alec Bohm as before

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Phillies have openly declared their willingness to move on from Bohm and Castellanos this offseason. While Philadelphia’s manager Rob Thompson recently came out and reneged on their position regarding Bohm, he also stated in the same breath that many inquiries have come in for the 2024 All-Star, which the franchise has entertained.

A player of Tucker’s ilk would be worth trading a haul for

Tucker, 27 is a winning talent that could move the Phillies’ elite sluggers along the bags. He slashed .289/.408/.585 last season with a praiseworthy .993 OPS. The Florida native was limited to only 78 games in 2024 due to a shin injury but recorded at least 107 RBIs in 2022 and 2023.

The 2022 World Series champion would bring championship experience, elite hitting, and an error-free, unblemished fielding percentage from 2024 to the Phillies’ outfield. In turn, Philadelphia would be able to diversify their hitting scheme away from current right fielder Castellanos while upgrading at that outfield slot. They’d also get great value in return for an efficient talent in Bohm whose pronounced second-half slump last season did not go unnoticed. Throwing in a pair of prospects in the pot would only help further entice the Astros to hit the button on a trade of such magnitude.