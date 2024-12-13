Phillies interested in former Angels lefty in free agency

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are eyeing a veteran talent to add to their rotation this offseason.

Phillies looking to pursue FA LHP Patrick Sandoval

Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci reported that the Phillies have an interest in former Los Angeles Angels lefty Patrick Sandoval (h/t Sportsnaut’s Matt Higgins):

“Left-handed starter Patrick Sandoval, 28, who underwent Tommy John surgery midway through last season, is drawing interest from the Philadelphia Phillies, among other teams, with the idea he will rehab through 2025 and be good to go in ’26. He is an intriguing buy-low option as a middle of the rotation lefty with a nasty changeup,” notes Verducci.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sandoval could be a quality depth option in the Phillies’ rotation

Sandoval is approaching his seventh season in the MLB next year. The California native had a down season in 2024. He sported a 5.08 ERA — his lowest since 2020. Sandoval went 2-8 on the campaign and retired 81 batters across 79.2 innings pitched.

That being said, he owns a respectable 4.01 career ERA. Sandoval’s 19-45 record has come part in parcel with the Angels’ struggling ball club over the last several years.

Nevertheless, he could bring his changeup and slider-heavy arsenal to a Phillies rotation whose featured lefties are Christopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez. Philadelphia is looking to move off of Suarez, so Sandoval could slide into the back end of their rotation as a quality supplemental option.