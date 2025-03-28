What lies ahead for former Padres top prospect after recent demotion?

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano has lost his grip on the starting catcher role with the franchise. After not making the Padres’ 26-man roster for the 2025 MLB season, it begs to question if the 26-year-old will make it back to the big leagues in the near future.

Padres: Luis Campusano on the outs after spring struggles

Campusano entered Spring Training coming off a lackluster 2024 campaign. The Georgia native slashed .227/.281/.361 last season. His play on both ends garnered criticism. Thus, San Diego entered the Cactus League evaluating several talents for their starting catcher role. Campusano was no better leading up to Opening Day. The righty talent hit .214 at the plate with a lackluster .563 OPS.

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Campusano’s future with the Padres tentative

Thus, Campusano did not make the final roster cut. Elias Diaz was selected as the starting catcher, with Martin Maldonado slated to be his backup. However, San Diego is still not entrenched with either, as both also had questionable spring outings. Therefore, Campusano could make his way back to the Majors for the Padres should he excel in Triple-A El Paso.