Padres’ standout reliever relishes in fan support ahead of 2025 season

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

San Diego Padres star reliever Jeremiah Estrada is using his appeal with the fans as fuel for the 2025 MLB season.

Jeremiah Estrada shouts out the Padres fans’ role in his success

Per Desert Sun’s Shad Powers, Estrada said this about the backing the Padres faithful have given him:

“I mean that’s pretty crazy, right? And just being me, I like to interact with fans, so I always have some baseballs in my car, and I’ll pull over and sign one and give it to the person, and they’ll be like ‘Oh man, that’s Jeremiah!'” he said. “I think of me being a fan and how crazy that would be to be wearing a jersey and then that person shows up. That would be a great memory so I try to do stuff like that when I can.”

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Padres fans have gotten behind Estrada after a strong 2024

Estrada let his game do the talking in 2024. The 26-year-old posted a 2.95 ERA with 94 strikeouts last season. He played a major role in San Diego’s playoff success as well.

The California native struck out a record 13 consecutive batters for the Padres. For his excellent play, Padres fans have given him the support he’s needed to dominate.

Heading into the 2025 campaign, Estrada will once again be a vital part of San Diego’s bullpen. Their relief unit took a major hit this offseason with All-Star Tanner Scott’s departure to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

That will make the righty talent even more needed to put teams away throughout the regular season. With Petco Park behind him, he could have an even better season in 2025.