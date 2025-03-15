Padres’ WS champ could contend for time at 1st base in 2025

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

San Diego Padres infielder Yuli Gurriel could challenge for time at first base next season.

Padres: Yuli Gurriel turning in stout Spring Training play

The Padres acquired the former two-time World Series champion Gurriel in the offseason. Though nearly four years removed from winning the 2021 Gold Glove and American League batting champion awards, he’s playing well in Spring Training.

Gurriel has five hits, along with two doubles in Cactus League play so far. The 40-year-old owns a .263 batting average through nine games played.

Padres: Gurriel is outplaying starter Jake Cronenworth

Gurriel is playing better than starting first baseman Jake Cronenworth offensively. Cronenworth owns a poor .174 batting average with four hits thus far.

Given that the Padres looked to trade Cronenworth in the offseason, Gurriel could be considered to spell for the former should his struggles carry over into the regular season. His championship experience, coupled with his efficient bat in Spring Training could convince Padres manager Mike Shildt to feature him in 2025.