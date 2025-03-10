Padres to be down two pitchers on Opening Day due to injuries

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres will start the 2025 MLB season without two of their bullpen depth pieces, who are out with varying injuries.

Padres: Bryan Hoeing & Sean Reynolds both sidelined

According to 97.3 The Fan’s Sammy Levitt, the Padres won’t have righties Bryan Hoeing or Sean Reynolds available for Opening Day (h/t San Diego Padres on SI’s Gabe Smallson):

“Mike Shildt says he doesn’t expect either RHP Bryan Hoeing or RHP Sean Reynolds to break camp with the Padres,” Levitt reported on Saturday morning. “Reynolds is still in a rest period while dealing with stress reaction in his right foot. Hoeing is still in recovery process from dealing with sore right shoulder.”

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Padres will have to battle without both talents

Hoeing put together a quality body of work out of the Padres’ bullpen in 2024. The 28-year-old played in 18 games, one of which he finished, and boasted a pristine 1.52 ERA along with a 0.803 WHIP.

Hoeing finished the campaign with 43 Ks and a 2.18 ERA between stints with the Padres and the Miami Marlins before them. He figures to be an efficient hurler that will give San Diego good innings in the leadup once he returns.

As for Reynolds, the 26-year-old boasted a praiseworthy 0.82 ERA along with 21 Ks in only 11 innings of play across nine games played in his rookie season last year. That offers the franchise high hopes that he can be an efficient and dangerous pitcher operating in the strike zone when he takes the mound again.