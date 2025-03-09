Padres star opens up on Mets divorce and unwillingness to play in minors in 2025

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres star slugger Jose Iglesias gave some intriguing insights into a couple of major storylines that have hovered over his head in recent weeks.

Padres: Jose Iglesias speaks on offseason split from Mets

97.3 The Fan’s Sammy Levitt shared this Iglesias quote regarding his departure from the New York Mets in free agency:

“It’s surprising, yes. But I don’t take it personal at all. It’s completely business. I respect it,” Iglesias said.

The 35-year-old was a hero for the Mets on their run to the 2024 NLCS. Iglesias hit a staggering .337 at the plate with 39 runs scored across 85 games played in the regular season. Come postseason time, the 12-year veteran delivered 10 hits in 12 games for New York.

Despite his stellar efficiency, Iglesias was not brought back by the Mets. The front office cited roster flexibility and youth development as reasons why they chose not to give him one of their remaining roster spots.

Padres: Iglesias declares unwillingness to play in minors

The former 2015 All-Star also spoke on potentially playing in the minor leagues for San Diego. Also per Levitt, Iglesias boldly declared:

“I’m not a minor league player at this point of my career,” the seasoned vet said.

Firmly put and rightfully so. Iglesias is nearing the final stage of his MLB career. That, plus the fact that he’s so effective at the plate at getting on base is a testament to the value he’ll likely bring to the Padres should they utilize him in a regular capacity.

San Diego does have a stacked lineup, but with age and experience, the minors seem justifiably behind him. He’ll look to give the Padres’ power hitters a safe bet to move along the bags in their batting order next time out.