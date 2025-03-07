Padres star hurler turns in strong Spring Training game vs. Rockies

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres saw another one of their starting pitchers dominate in Spring Training on Wednesday.

Padres frontliner Michael King stout vs. Rockies

Friars on Base’s PJ Potter contextualized Padres star Michael King’s outing against the Colorado Rockies, saying:

“The wait was worthwhile for the fans, as King’s pitch movement, particularly from his changeups and sinkers, were in midseason form in his first start of the spring. Facing the Rockies, King’s command was not as good as his stuff, but he still twirled two scoreless innings, striking out three batters alongside two walks and no hits allowed,” Potter wrote.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

King could be headed for a Cy Young in 2025 for Padres

King provided more of the same from his dominant 2024 campaign. A model of efficiency and precision, the 29-year-old forced Rockies sluggers to swing and miss with well-placed baseballs inside the strike zone, as well as those placed outside. The Padres shared his best pitches after the contest:

Spring King ? pic.twitter.com/APUkHVfulj — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 5, 2025

Next season, San Diego will need King to be even more outstanding than he was last time out. The Padres will still field one of the most talented rosters in the MLB. Nevertheless, they may not have exactly the same amount of punch from 2024.

Should the reigning All-MLB Second Team honoree’s performance against Colorado be a sign of things to come, the Padres will be fortified with him alongside Dylan Cease leading their charge on the mound in 2025.