Padres’ spring standout crushes home run in Opening Day win

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

San Diego Padres outfielder Gavin Sheets wasted no time proving that his electric Spring Training play was no fluke.

Padres: Gavin Sheets makes the most of his at bat vs. the Braves

Sheets only went up to the plate once in the Padres’ 7-4 Opening Day win over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. The 28-year-old made the most of that with a game-tying home run.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

A 405-foot bomb to center field from Sheets knotted the game up at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning. He created the spark that led to the Padres taking the lead.

San Diego went on to score three more runs in the inning. The Maryland native also snapped a three-inning scoring drought down the stretch for a defining play of the game.

Padres’ Sheets backs up stellar spring play

Sheets gave the Padres exactly what they invested a roster spot in him for. The five-year MLB veteran tore through Spring Training with six home runs and 13 RBIs.

That home run total led all players in the Majors. Encouragingly, Sheets’ bat did not cool off on Thursday. San Diego will need his power all throughout the 2025 season. He has a great chance to carve out a meaningful role as a pinch-hitter for the Padres moving forward.