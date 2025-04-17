Padres pull off trade for outfielder amid wave of injuries

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres have added an outfielder to their ranks early this season.

Padres swap C Brett Sullivan for OF Bryce Johnson

According to Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, the Padres have traded catcher Brett Sullivan to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for outfielder Bryce Johnson and cash considerations.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Johnson joins a Padres team that has gotten rocked with injuries to their center field slot of late. All-Star starter Jackson Merrill is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Padres will have added depth at CF with Johnson in ranks

The 29-year-old has made 36 of his 83 starts on defense in center field for his career. Johnson owns a perfect fielding percentage without an error on his resume.

With Merrill out, as well as backup Brandon Lockridge nursing a hamstring injury also, Johnson could get a call to log time for San Diego in the short term. Offensively, he owns a .177 batting average in big league play.

The Padres have, in turn, departed from a catcher in Sullivan who had been in their system since 2023. The 31-year-old hit two home runs with a .982 fielding percentage for San Diego.