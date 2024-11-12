Padres projected to bring back All-Star outfielder on $30+ million deal

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

All-Star Jurickson Profar could be staring down a $30-plus million raise from the San Diego Padres in free agency.

Padres projected to resign LF Jurickson Profar on sizable two-year deal

Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly forecasted that Profar will earn a two-year, $34 million re-up with the Padres this offseason, saying in part (h/t Patrick McAvoy of The Sporting News):

“Contract Prediction: Two years, $34 million with a $17 million club option available for 2027,” Kelly said. “Team Prediction: San Diego Padres. Jurickson Profar is one of the most difficult free agents to figure out in this cycle, because he was among the best players in baseball this past season.”

Profar was a near-perfect pro in 11th MLB season for the Padres in 2024

Profar balled out in 2024. The Curacaoan hit career-highs with his .280 batting average and .380 on-base percentage. The latter was second only to Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani (.390 OBP) in the National League on the year. Profar also delivered career-bests with 94 runs, 24 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases.

The Padres owe much of their success last season to the Swiss army knife star. San Diego went 27-9 when the 31-year-old notched multiple hits in a game. He was also superb in the outfield, where he sported a near-perfect .996 fielding percentage in 148 starts out of left field, fueled by his 230 putouts and four assists to a mere one error committed.

Given that the 11-year veteran checked all of the boxes across the board with his production, he figures to be in line to sign down on a multi-year deal with the Padres that will make him anywhere from $16 to $19 million richer per year than he was last season.