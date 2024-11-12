Padres could land star Detroit Ace in blockbuster trade

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres could have a chance at forming one of the scariest pitching rotations in the MLB this offseason.

Padres add White Sox ace Garrett Crochet to stacked rotation in recent mock trade

Maren Angus-Coombs of San Diego Padres on SI relayed a prediction concocted by Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller that has the Padres acquiring Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet in exchange for a collection of young talent in their farming system:

“In order to get Crochet, the Padres would have to give up quite a few prospects. Miller suggests San Diego sends catcher Ethan Salas, left-handed pitcher Kash Mayfield, and outfielder Kavares Tears to Chicago for Crochet,” Angus-Coombs shared.

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Crochet could help Padres assume World Series goal

Crochet is a top-of-the-line pitcher for the Padres to consider dealing for. Only in his fourth season in the big leagues, the 25-year-old overshadowed his 6-12 record on the struggling White Sox by throwing a staggering 209 strikeouts behind a clean 1.068 WHIP and an impressive 4.1 WAR in 2024.

He’d add a third 200-plus strikeout starter to a Padres rotation led by Dylan Cease (224 Ks) and Michael King (201 Ks). With five-time All-Star Yu Darvish also in the mix, the Padres would boast an array of pitchers who could all be counted on to put away teams and even close out series’ in future playoffs.

In turn, San Diego would be giving up their top overall prospect in Salas, as well as their No. 3 prospect in Mayfield and No. 6 prospect in Tears. Salas has the earliest projected call-up time for 2026, while Tears is due a year later in 2027, and Mayfield won’t be up for the Majors until 2028.

That, coupled with Crochet’s tender age and the fact that the Padres have a stout outfield (Jackson Merrill and Fernando Tatis Jr.) that is up there with the best in the MLB and could stay intact if All-Star Jurickson Profar returns this offseason, would have the Padres only painfully giving up a catcher that could blossom in place of current starter Luis Campusano.