Padres make shocking final roster spot decision prior to 2025 season

The San Diego Padres have rounded out their 26-man roster for the 2025 MLB campaign. Their final addition may not have been the expected choice, though.

Padres take on Brandon Lockridge for final roster spot

According to San Diego Padres on SI’s Noah Camras, the Padres have informed outfielder Brandon Lockridge that he’ll be their final addition just prior to Opening Day.

Lockridge was outstandingly efficient in Spring Training. The 28-year-old slashed .356/.383/.489 with an .872 OPS across 45 at bats. He also pitched in six runs along with a team-high seven stolen bases.

Padres: Lockridge beat out other spring standouts

Lockridge earned the final roster spot in San Diego over a short list of worthy talents. The most glaring snub was outfielder Oscar Gonzalez.

The former Cleveland Guardians playoff hero outpaced Lockridge in every major hitting statistical category save steals and strikeouts this spring. Nevertheless, he was left off the 26-man team. He also beat out last season’s starting catcher Luis Campusano.

Moving forward, the righty talent will provide support for the Padres in left field next season. Lockridge will play behind starter Jason Heyward, though he could also spell for All-Star Fernando Tatis in right field during the 2025 campaign.