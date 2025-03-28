Padres get MVP-level play from pair of star sluggers in Braves win

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres saw two of their best sluggers put forth MVP-caliber performances on Opening Day.

Padres lifted to victory over Braves with key sluggers

Fernando Tatis Jr. made those who labeled him as the most talented player in the MLB look good against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. The 26-year-old declared himself to be the best player in the MLB when on his game, which New York Mets superstar Juan Soto seconded in the offseason.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Tatis Jr. went 3-4 at the plate in the Padres’ 7-4 win over the Braves. His efficiency was vital to San Diego securing the victory. In the bottom of the first inning, Tatis Jr. got things going with a single to right field, leading off for the Padres. He stole third base and scored the first run of the game off a single from teammate Jackson Merrill.

The two-time All-Star’s single in the seventh inning helped continue a four-run onslaught that saw San Diego gain their final lead of the game. Tatis Jr. was exemplary on the day.

Padres: Jackson Merrill made good on offseason goals

As for Merrill, he entered the season with high expectations to take the next step in his career. The 21-year-old delivered on those by hitting .333 at the plate with four RBIs on the affair.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Merrill began his early campaign to win his second straight Silver Slugger Award with an efficient performance on the day. He also delivered a sacrifice fly at the end of the seventh inning to bring Manny Machado home for the game-sealing seventh run of the contest.

The Padres appear poised to dominate the National League West again in 2025 behind their standout talents. They’ll look to keep up their commendable play moving forward.