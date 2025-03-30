Padres avoid major injury to superstar third baseman vs. Braves

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres won’t have to worry about Manny Machado after he came up hobbled on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves.

Padres: Manny Machado injured calf vs. Braves

Machado injured his calf in the fourth inning when he came up to bat. He did not see another plate appearance in the game.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

After the Padres secured a narrow 1-0 victory over the Braves, the 32-year-old said, per The Associated Press:

“I think Shildty did the right thing there, kind of just taking me out and precautionary stuff and not letting it maybe be something worse,” Machado said, referring to manager Mike Shildt. “It was just a little cramp. I’ve felt stuff like that before. It’s not a big deal. It’s nothing too concerning, for sure.”

Padres should see Machado back in action in next game

Judging from Machado’s comments, the Florida native should be ready to go for San Diego’s series finale against Atlanta on Sunday evening. Padres manager Mike Shildt also did not express too much concern after the ailment was sustained.

Machado has scored three runs with two stolen bases across the first three games of the season. He also sports a .744 OPS, though he’ll look to improve his .222 batting average moving forward.