Padres’ ex-champ proves worth in clutch performance vs. Braves

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

San Diego Padres veteran Yuli Gurriel came up clutch against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

Padres: Yuli Gurriel delivers huge hit vs. Braves

As a pinch hitter in the seventh inning, Gurriel delivered an RBI single that gave the Padres a 1-0 lead over the Braves. San Diego went on to retain that lead for the win.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After the game, Padres manager Mike Shildt praised Gurriel, saying this per MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell:

“Gurriel’s been a professional hitter for a long time in this league and before. So having the luxury to be able to go to a Gurriel in that situation, again, it’s proof we’ve got a lot of good pieces that can help us win games,” Shildt said.

Gurriel puts World Series experience on display in win

Gurriel had no prior at bats prior to the seventh inning. The 40-year-old stayed ready, connecting on the defining hit of the game.

That is a major reason why San Diego brought the former two-time World Series champion on board. Gurriel played efficiently in Spring Training, instilling confidence in the coaching staff.

A performance like the one the 10-year veteran put forth on Saturday serves as a precursor to what he can produce for the Padres in the playoffs. Gurriel’s experience is invaluable.

Whether as a continual pinch hitter, spot starter, or injury replacement, the former 2021 AL batting champion is exactly the type of depth piece that’ll help the Padres capture a Fall Classic crown.