Padres could sign generational pitcher this offseason

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

There may not be enough superlatives for star free-agent pitcher Max Scherzer. Is Scherzer a World Series champion? Twice over. Has he been recognized as arguably the best player at his position? Scherzer’s three Cy Young Awards in an era also dominated by fellow generational talents Clayton Kershaw and Justin Verlander testify to that.

The Missouri native’s resume screams future Hall-of-Famer. This offseason’s dynamics may scream him joining the San Diego Padres before the winter is said and done.

Latest forecast has Padres lucking up on FA Max Scherzer

CBS Sports’ R.J. Anderson predicted that the eight-time All-Star will sign with the Padres, saying this (h/t The Sporting News’ Tom Carothers):

“Scherzer made it clear that he intends to pitch in 2025. There hasn’t been much buzz on him all winter, however, suggesting that his market may not heat up until after Flaherty and Sasaki’s situations are resolved. I expect him to join one contender or another ahead of spring training, with the identity of that squad hinging on how those aforementioned free agencies play out. Here’s a swing in the dark. Prediction: Padres,” Anderson wrote.

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Scherzer can help Padres capture World Series in 2025

Scherzer still has stuff left in the tank. The 40-year-old sported a 3.95 ERA and 40 strikeouts across nine starts in 2024. Though advanced in age, Scherzer still posted an impressive 36.4 percent chase percentage and 5.6 percent walk rate last season, proving he can force batters to take ill-advised swings at the plate.

San Diego could use another strong arm added to their rotation. Not only would he bring invaluable experience and winning acumen to the Padres, but he’d also be capable of performing like a high-end No. 3 option while helping the ball club vie for a long-awaited World Series crown next time out.