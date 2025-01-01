Cubs add veteran lefty reliever on one-year deal

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs keep making win-now moves and added left-handed reliever Caleb Thielbar on a one-year major league deal according to MLB Trade Rumors.

The 37-year-old didn’t have his best season with the Minnesota Twins in 2024, but the fact he has a career 3.38 ERA is hard to ignore. He could definitely help the Cubs bullpen and even become a late-inning contributor given his experience and profile. Chicago is committed to keeping adding to their bullpen after bringing in Eli Morgan via trade, Rob Zastryzny by waivers, and now Thielbar.

Thielbar’s 2024 was rocky, to say the least. He experienced control issues that took his walk rate all the way up to 11.1 percent, and finished with a 5.32 ERA. He had to deal with a hamstring strain and it might have had a toll on his numbers.

Thielbar can help the Cubs bullpen despite his rocky 2024

The Cubs, however, are banking on his flawless track record. Thielbar is a student of the game who constantly looks for ways to improve and remain in the elite. It’s important not to overlook the fact that he delivered a strong 3.21 ERA, a 30.2% strikeout rate, and a 7.4 percent walk rate over 174 frames from 2020-23. That was by far the best stretch of his career.

There is virtually no risk on the Cubs’ part, as it is only a one-year deal. The potential reward could be significant, as Thielbar can definitely be a solution for those tough final outs of each game.

The Cubs continue their solid off-season as they try to find their way back to the postseason. They have already added star outfielder Kyle Tucker, got rid of Cody Bellinger’s hefty contract while adding a solid swingman in Cody Poteet, and improved their rotation with Matthew Boyd.