Tigers reportedly ‘all in’ on pursuit of Gold Glove third baseman this winter

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Detroit Tigers know who they want to man third base in 2025.

Tigers may come out on top in the race for FA Alex Bregman

According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the Tigers are fully invested in making a push for former two-time All-Star free agent Alex Bregman (h/t SNY):

‘The Tigers have strong interest in third baseman Alex Bregman,” Petzold wrote. “In fact, the Tigers appear to be all-in on Bregman. Both sides are engaged in ongoing discussions with mutual interest, but there has been a gap in value as Bregman’s market narrows.”

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Bregman could further Tigers’ playoff chances in 2025

Bregman is one of the most sought-after players left on the market. He could have an incredible impact on an upward-trending Tigers team that may be on the verge of taking the next step in 2025.

Bregman, who Petzold also reported won’t be returning to his former team in the Houston Astros this offseason, could make a beeline for Detroit. The reigning Gold Glove Award winner would fortify the Tigers’ hot corner with his MLB-leading .972 fielding percentage among all players at his position a season ago.

At the plate, the New Mexico native would provide their batting order with a slugger who could explode for 30-plus home runs next time out. He ranked in the 94th percentile or better in strikeout rate (13.6 percent), whiff rate (12.8 percent), and squared-up percentage (33.8 percent). That shows just how effective he could be for Detroit’s offensive attack.

With $71.89 million on their books and a projected $106.86 million payroll table for next season per Spotrac, the open market is the Tigers’ proverbial world this winter. Bregman may become the center of their world in short order. They have the means to make it happen.