Dodgers and Padres remain the favorites for top free agent pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been a mecca for free-agent stars in recent seasons. Not only is LA a big, alluring city for players and their families, but the Dodgers have put together some of the most talented pitching staffs and lineups ever seen in MLB, and the winning prospects are usually an attractive factor.

One of the Dodgers’ foes in the National League West, the San Diego Padres, have also put together some impressive rosters, even if their success hasn’t quite translated to the postseason in the way that they would have wanted.

The Dodgers and Padres are in a battle to sign Roki Sasaki

Both National League powerhouses remain the favorites to land a premium talent: right-hander Roki Sasaki. The Japanese, owner of a 2.10 ERA in the NPB, was posted this month and will be eligible to sign his first MLB contract after January 15, when the new international free agent period has started.

MLB insider Jon Heyman discussed Sasaki’s market. While he identified several contenders as threats to sign Sasaki, he maintained that the Dodgers and Padres are still leading the race for the 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC) champ:

Others are in the mix, but the Dodgers and Padres are the favorites

Heyman says the New York Yankees, the New York Mets, the Chicago Cubs, and the Texas Rangers remain in play, as well. Each and every one of those squads have something to offer Sasaki, whether it be tradition, a good player development system, past success with Japanese players, or recent World Series glory, among other factors.

However, the Dodgers and Padres (in this case, LA and San Diego) are both a relatively short flight away from Japan, which is always a factor even if players and agents don’t publicly acknowledge it.

Sasaki has exciting endorsement opportunities in both destinations, and a chance to enter strong pitching development programs as well. He would have a bigger market with the Dodgers, but a chance to play with one of his dearest friends, Yu Darvish, with the Padres. This race is, very likely, not close to being over, so we have another saga awaiting for resolution. We all know who the favorite is, though.