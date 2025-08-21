NFL Top 10 Power Rankings: Preseason Week 2

NFL Kickoff is right around the corner. While preseason play has done little to spice up the rankings, a recent flurry of trades, status updates, and key returns has given several squads an extra burst of momentum heading into Week 1.

10. Denver Broncos

Featured in a flurry of trades reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday, the Denver Broncos shipped WR Devaughn Vele to the New Orleans Saints for a pair of future draft picks.

Denver has seemingly solidified its receiver room this preseason — one that no longer had space for Vele. According to Schefter, the 27-year-old became the odd man out after strong training camp performances from wideouts Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant.

9. Los Angeles Rams

The clouds appear to have lifted over Los Angeles, as Matthew Stafford suited up in full pads for the first time all summer.

Lingering back issues had hampered the Rams quarterback since the beginning of training camp, raising concerns about his ability to play this season. While he participated in a pregame workout a couple of weeks ago, he’d seen limited action since. But on Monday, Stafford ran through 26 plays of team drills, according to head coach Sean McVay.

8. Green Bay Packers

The Packers are dealing with a handful of injuries ahead of Week 1 — including star quarterback Jordan Love, who underwent thumb surgery on his non-throwing hand last week. Luckily, the squad received some positive news regarding their most valuable asset.

Green Bay coach Matt LeFleur announced that Love returned to practice in a limited capacity on Monday. Love is expected to be “very limited” during the team’s upcoming joint practice with the Seahawks, though there’s hope he could be ready for Week 1 against the Lions.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have been solid throughout the preseason, and reinforcements are on the way. Tampa Bay is set to activate WR Chris Godwin and LT Tristan Wirfs from the PUP list and have them on their 53-man roster to begin the season, ESPN reported Thursday.

While neither Godwin nor Wirfs is expected to play in Tampa’s Week 1 matchup against Atlanta, the move allows both to return to practice and begin ramping up for game action. It also means they’ll avoid missing at least the first four games of the season — a requirement for anyone who begins the year on the PUP.

6. Washington Commanders

Even in a losing effort to the Bengals, the Commanders’ starting unit managed to stand out. Deebo Samuel led off the opening drive with a 19-yard jet sweep, which was immediately followed by a 40-yard burst from Chris Rodriguez Jr. that placed Washington on Cincinnati’s 15-yard line. Jayden Daniels, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, then finished the job with a 14-yard rushing touchdown.

There’s no denying the Commanders can run. But if they can mend the contract dispute with star WR Terry McLaurin, this offense has the potential to be downright unguardable.

5. Kansas City Chiefs

The potential suspension of Rashee Rice casts a dark shadow over Kansas City. The Chiefs’ top wide receiver, involved in a multi-car collision during the 2024 offseason, is scheduled to appear before the NFL for a disciplinary hearing on September 30.

Rice will likely be available for the team’s first four games of the season before receiving any punishment, with a lengthy suspension expected. However, it’s possible that an agreement could be reached before Week 1, which would see him serve his suspension at the start of the season.

4. Buffalo Bills

Preseason results don’t count toward the standings, especially when the reigning MVP isn’t playing. But they can still sound an alarm.

Franchise quarterback Josh Allen, sitting out the entire preseason for the first time in his career, watched from the sidelines as his Buffalo Bills were walloped by the Chicago Bears on Sunday, 38-0. It marked Buffalo’s second preseason loss — and the second time they’ve allowed 34 or more points.

3. Detroit Lions

The Lions will open the season adjusting to new coordinators on both sides of the ball. For first-year DC Kelvin Sheppard, that transition will be made easier by the return of Detroit’s fiercest defensive weapon.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who suffered a broken leg in Week 6 last year, is back on the field at full strength — and according to Sheppard, he’s come back as an even “better player than we had last year.”

2. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have seemingly avoided disaster. Perennial MVP candidate Lamar Jackson left Wednesday’s practice early, accompanied by medical staff as he headed into the team’s facility. A team representative later said that Jackson got his foot stepped on by a teammate and was “fine.”

Jackson didn’t appear at Thursday’s practice, but that may simply be a precaution — something the Ravens have been known to take with their franchise quarterback. Jackson hasn’t appeared in a preseason game in four years as the team prioritizes his health for the regular season.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia took a hit on Thursday: second-year wideout Johnny Wilson is set to undergo season-ending surgery following an injury sustained at Tuesday’s practice. Fortunately, the Eagles still have plenty of depth in the receiver room — anchored by AJ Brown, who was recently ranked the 29th best player in football on the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2025 list.

The reigning Super Bowl champs march into 2025 with a clear goal in mind: defend the crown. And with talent across the board, they’re built to do just that.