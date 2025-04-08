Giants surprise with quarterback pick in 2nd round of ESPN mock draft—one elite trait stands out

Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

It’s no secret the Giants are sniffing around for their next franchise quarterback. But as we inch closer to the 2025 NFL Draft, it’s starting to feel like the team might take a detour from the expected route. The buzz around Shedeur Sanders has quieted considerably, and if the current temperature holds, the Giants may pivot in a different direction entirely.

Going BPA at No. 3 Overall?

Instead of reaching for a quarterback they’re not fully sold on at third overall, the Giants could lean into the classic “best player available” approach.

Two names jump off the board: Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Hunter offers ridiculous versatility—cornerback, wide receiver, take your pick. Carter brings elite explosiveness and sideline-to-sideline range as a linebacker, something the Giants defense could absolutely use. Both would instantly upgrade the roster and provide long-term value, rather than forcing a QB fit they aren’t in love with.

Jalen Milroe at No. 34? That’s Interesting…

While the Giants may not go quarterback at the top, that doesn’t mean they’re punting on the position altogether. In a recent mock draft from Mel Kiper of ESPN, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe was projected to the Giants at No. 34 overall—and that might be the sweet spot for them to pounce.

“After the Giants passed on Shedeur Sanders in Round 1, they could come back to the quarterbacks on Day 2. There is some love for Milroe in NFL circles right now, and he could fit well in New York.”

Milroe brings one undeniable trait to the table: elite rushing ability.

He ran for 879 yards and scored 20 touchdowns on the ground last season. That type of athleticism is rare for the position, and it immediately puts pressure on a defense. You can’t scheme away his legs—he’s going to make plays whether you like it or not.

Credit: Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Quarterback with the Right Mentor

While Milroe’s arm talent is intriguing, his short-area accuracy needs a lot of work. He threw for 2,834 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season, and his struggles on short and intermediate routes were apparent.

But the deep ball? That’s a different story.

Milroe completed 22 passes of 20+ yards last year for 892 yards and 10 touchdowns, with just a 1.6% turnover-worthy play rate on those throws. His ability to throw with touch and confidence downfield is a legitimate strength.

And that’s where Brian Daboll comes in. Daboll’s track record with a toolsy, inconsistent passer named Josh Allen speaks volumes. Milroe isn’t Allen—but the parallels in development potential and athletic upside are compelling.

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Letting Milroe sit behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston could be the ideal setup. No pressure, no spotlight—just time to refine the mechanics and let Daboll do what he does best: develop quarterbacks.

A Gamble Worth Taking?

If Milroe can become even a moderately effective short passer while maintaining his deep accuracy and dominant rushing ability, he has the upside to become one of the league’s premier dual-threat quarterbacks.

The Giants might just take a swing on that kind of talent in the second round, especially if they land a blue-chip prospect at No. 3. It’s not the conventional play—but then again, the best teams often win by coloring outside the lines.