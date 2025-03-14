Cowboys sign running back Miles Sanders to one-year deal

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys have made a significant change in their running back room, as ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Thursday that the team is signing running back Miles Sanders to a one-year deal.

Cowboys add Miles Sanders on a one-year deal

Dallas has essentially swapped Rico Dowdle with Sanders, as Dowdle signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers earlier this week, which was Sanders’ former team. The veteran running back figures to become Dallas’ top rusher as they look to retool parts of their offense.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Sanders, 27, is a six-year NFL veteran who has spent the last two seasons with the Panthers. His first four seasons were with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he quickly established himself as one of the top backs in the league and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2022.

In that Pro Bowl season, he set new career marks in nearly every major offensive category. He recorded 1,269 rushing yards on 259 attempts and had 11 rushing touchdowns.

Sanders gives the Cowboys a solid dual-threat running back

Though his main skills come in the running game, he has become useful in the passing offense as well. Last season with Carolina, he appeared in 11 games and recorded 205 rushing yards and 148 receiving yards. He scored two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown as well.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Cowboys badly needed to improve their running game, as they were one of the worst rushing teams in the league last season. They averaged the sixth-fewest rushing yards per game with 100.3, with a backfield of Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott.

Sanders gives their running back room a veteran who has shown to be impactful. He could turn his career around in Dallas as they look to bounce back after an injury-riddled season in which they missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record.