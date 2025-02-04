Yankees’ young super-utility will be a critical piece in 2025

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

With the Yankees entering the 2025 season without a clear answer at third base and a lineup that still needs depth, Oswaldo Cabrera’s versatility is more crucial than ever. While he may never be a star slugger, his ability to play nearly every position at an above-average level gives the Yankees a safety net against injuries and underperformance.

The Defensive Swiss Army Knife

Cabrera’s defensive flexibility is a manager’s dream. He can competently handle second base, third base, and both corner outfield spots while even filling in at shortstop in a pinch. Though shortstop isn’t his ideal fit, the fact that he can provide coverage there adds another layer of value. The Yankees have leaned on him as their do-it-all utility piece over the past few seasons, and they’ll need him to continue that role in 2025.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

His glove is more than just serviceable—it’s a real asset. At third base, where the Yankees lack a proven everyday option, Cabrera could provide stability if DJ LeMahieu struggles or Oswald Peraza fails to grab the job. If the Yankees decide to use Cabrera more in the outfield, he’s shown he can handle both corners with ease, adding another level of depth behind Jasson Dominguez, Aaron Judge, and Cody Bellinger.

A Switch-Hitting Weapon With Room to Grow

At the plate, Cabrera isn’t going to be a power threat, but he has enough bat-to-ball skills to be a league-average hitter. His switch-hitting ability gives the Yankees lineup some balance, though he’s been noticeably better from the left side. That’s particularly useful in Yankee Stadium, where he can take advantage of the short porch in right field by pulling the ball for extra-base hits.

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

In 2024, Cabrera slashed .247/.296/.365 with a wRC+ of 88. While that’s slightly below league average, there’s potential for improvement. His biggest issue has been plate discipline, but if he can refine his approach and cut down on strikeouts, he could be a much more reliable contributor at the bottom of the order.

A Key Piece for Depth and Stability

Injuries are inevitable, and Cabrera’s ability to step in at multiple positions allows the Yankees to maintain consistency even when key players go down. Whether it’s filling in for LeMahieu at third, covering second base if Jazz Chisholm needs a day off, or shifting to the outfield if Dominguez needs a break, Cabrera’s presence gives the Yankees the kind of lineup flexibility every contending team needs.

The Yankees don’t need him to be an All-Star. They just need him to be a steady, league-average hitter who can hold his own at the plate while continuing to provide elite defensive versatility. If he takes even a small step forward offensively, he could become one of the most valuable depth pieces in the American League.