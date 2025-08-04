Yankees young slugger calls out team — and he’s not wrong

The New York Yankees are in free fall, and their recent 7–3 weekend sweep by the Miami Marlins made that painfully clear.

Once a team with postseason aspirations, the Yankees now sit at 60–52, tumbling down the American League standings.

They trail the Toronto Blue Jays by 4.5 games and are 1.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox in the AL East.

Even the Wild Card is slipping away, with the Seattle Mariners holding a razor-thin half-game advantage over New York.

If the current trend continues, the Yankees could realistically miss the playoffs in what was supposed to be a contending season.

Ben Rice sounds the alarm

One of the few bright spots, rookie Ben Rice, delivered a blunt assessment following Sunday’s demoralizing loss in Miami.

“I think a little sense of urgency would be good for us,” Rice said, reflecting the growing frustration inside the clubhouse.

The 25-year-old has been one of the Yankees’ steadiest contributors, hitting .231/.326/.462 with 16 homers and a .788 OPS.

His power bat has provided crucial sparks, but he alone cannot lift a team that continues to go ice-cold in key spots.

Rice’s comments underline a bigger issue: this team has been flat, passive, and lifeless during the most critical stretch.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

A team drifting without urgency

Manager Aaron Boone has downplayed the Yankees’ collapse, framing it as a normal cold streak rather than a looming disaster.

That approach might work in April, but in August, it feels like rearranging deck chairs on a sinking ship.

The team has lacked the killer instinct necessary to thrive in late-season battles, particularly against struggling opponents like Miami.

The Yankees have been plagued by a troubling pattern: dominant pitching wasted by stagnant bats, or offense wasted by bullpen meltdowns.

Mental lapses, sluggish at-bats, and a failure to seize momentum have turned what should be routine wins into crushing defeats.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Time running out in the Bronx

With only weeks left in the regular season, the Yankees must flip the switch or watch October baseball slip away.

The roster has the talent to compete, but the mental edge that defines contenders has been missing for far too long.

Rice’s call for urgency is not just a rookie speaking out—it’s an alarm bell for a team drifting into mediocrity.

If the Yankees cannot rediscover their identity and embrace the pressure, this collapse could define their 2025 campaign.

They have little time left to prove that this is a slump, not the start of a wasted season.