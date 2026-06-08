Anthony Volpe is playable again. That matters.

It does not mean the shortstop debate is buried forever. I would not frame this as a demotion watch or some dramatic countdown, because that is not where the Yankees are right now. Volpe has done enough since returning to keep the job from turning into a daily referendum.

The leash still is not endless. Volpe is hitting around .211/.328/.316 with an 89 wRC+, while Baseball-Reference has him in the same general neighborhood with a .667 OPS and positive defensive value. The Yankees can live with that if the glove is sharp and the bottom of the lineup is not bleeding outs, but the bat is not loud enough to erase every question.

The Yankees have already seen the alternative

Jose Caballero changed the tone of this conversation before his finger injury. He gave the Yankees speed, defense, energy, and enough offense to make the staff acknowledge that the position had become more competitive than expected.

Volpe came back after shoulder surgery, a rehab assignment, and a Triple-A option, then returned once Caballero landed on the injured list. Since then, he has mixed walks and defensive steadiness with a bat that still feels like it can disappear for a few games at a time.

The uncomfortable part sits in the roster context. The Yankees can carry a league-average-ish shortstop if the rest of the roster is healthy and thumping. With Aaron Judge out and the catcher spot wobbling, they may not have the same patience for soft at-bats.

This should be a leash conversation, not a panic piece

Volpe’s defense gives him a real floor. He has already logged positive shortstop value, and his speed still changes pockets of games when he gets on base.

The offense is where the debate lives. If he works counts, takes walks, steals bags, and puts the ball in play, the Yankees can live with modest slugging. If the strikeouts creep up and the contact gets weak again, Aaron Boone will have to start squeezing more offense out of the alignment.

The Volpe response was real enough to matter, but the job is not protected by memory. One cold week can reopen this whole thing, and the Yankees know Caballero gave them enough proof to keep the pressure on.