Saves can lie if you let them do all the talking.

David Bednar is still getting the ball in the ninth, still piling up enough finishes to make the box score look workable, and still carrying the closer label. I just do not think the Yankees can treat that label like proof the job is settled.

The season line is too loud. Bednar has 13 saves, but his 4.32 ERA and 1.520 WHIP are not the kind of numbers a contender wants sitting at the end of games. The Yankees can survive some volatility in May and June. They cannot build an October plan around traffic every other night.

The underlying profile is not a comfort blanket

The encouraging part is that the strikeout stuff has not disappeared. Bednar has punched out 29 hitters over 25 innings, and the run-prevention indicators are kinder than the ERA because the FIP sits closer to the low-3.00s.

The context helps, but it does not erase the base runners. A closer with a high WHIP creates a different kind of stress, because even clean saves start feeling like a walk, a flare, and one bad swing away from chaos.

The Yankees have already lived through enough of that. Their ninth-inning concern is not new, which is why the deadline conversation should already be open inside the front office.

Cashman cannot wait for the problem to solve itself

Brent Headrick has been one of the better relief stories on the roster. Fernando Cruz has missed bats. Camilo Doval still has ridiculous velocity, even if trust remains a separate conversation.

Bednar can remain part of the answer, but he should not be the entire answer. The Yankees need a second premium leverage arm, preferably someone who lets Aaron Boone play matchups instead of treating the ninth inning like a ceremony.

There is nothing wrong with Bednar collecting saves. The issue is pretending saves alone settle the question. If the Yankees are serious about October, this bullpen needs one more real hammer before July turns into a bidding war.