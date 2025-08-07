Yankees young infielder is finally heating up at the plate

Anthony Volpe’s first half of the season was a frustrating mix of inconsistency, mounting errors, and simmering fan discontent.

Playing shortstop for the New York Yankees is no small task, and Volpe felt every ounce of pressure that comes with it.

His 86 wRC+ heading into the All-Star break painted the picture of an underwhelming bat—and his glove wasn’t bailing him out.

Defensive miscues became painfully frequent, and even when the plays weren’t scored as errors, they still looked shaky.

At times, it seemed like the ball had a magnet for Volpe’s glove just to expose his struggles on the biggest stage.

But since the second half began, Anthony Volpe has answered every whisper of doubt with thunderous contact and renewed swagger.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Volpe’s Bat Awakens: One of MLB’s Hottest Hitters Since the Break

Since the All-Star break, Volpe has posted a scorching 146 wRC+, hammering seven home runs with a .919 OPS.

That kind of production ranks him among the elite, ahead of some of the game’s brightest stars.

Only three hitters—Shea Langeliers, Kyle Schwarber, and Colson Montgomery—have more home runs than Volpe since the break.

That surge in slugging power isn’t just timely; it’s transformative for a Yankees lineup that needed a jolt from within.

His .627 slugging percentage since the break is the kind of number reserved for middle-of-the-order mashers.

Even with a modest .292 OBP, Volpe’s overall impact is undeniable—he’s driving the ball with a purpose and an edge.

It’s as if someone reminded him that baseball is a game—and he remembered how fun it is to crush it.

Signs of Growth Behind the Numbers

Volpe’s 95 wRC+ on the season may still sit just below league average, but that number used to be buried.

Now, it’s a sign of meaningful growth—an indicator that the 24-year-old is evolving right before our eyes.

Considering his 2024 struggles at the plate, this year feels like a leap, not a baby step, toward becoming a more complete hitter.

He’s already piled up 17 home runs, 24 doubles, four triples, and 15 stolen bases—numbers that don’t happen by accident.

The power and speed combination remains tantalizing, and the second half is proving he might be ready to tap into both consistently.

Defensive Woes Calming Down

As for the glove—yes, it’s been a wild ride—but lately, Volpe has shown signs of stabilization in the field.

He’s made a handful of solid plays this week, looking more confident in his routes, positioning, and throwing mechanics.

Defense is often the first thing to unravel when confidence dips, and lately, Volpe seems to be reclaiming both.

When he’s smooth defensively, you can feel the energy shift—the crowd breathes easier, and so does the infield.

Maybe he won’t return to his Gold Glove peak, but he’s showing a real commitment to ironing out the rough edges.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Fox Is Heating Up

“Anthony Volpe has been BLAZING during the second half for the Yankees,” posted Fireside Yankees, and they weren’t exaggerating.

Anthony Volpe has been BLAZING during the second half for the Yankees ?



146 wRC+ | .919 OPS | 7 HR | .627 SLG



The fox is HOT…#Yankees pic.twitter.com/9vxOZtjHA5 — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) August 7, 2025

That “Fox is hot” tagline feels more like a warning than a compliment lately, and pitchers around the league are on alert.

Much like a rookie actor finally owning the stage on Broadway, Volpe is embracing the moment with boldness and heart.

His journey this season has been turbulent, but it’s trending toward something far more inspiring than his critics expected.

This is the version of Anthony Volpe the Yankees believed in—one who battles, adjusts, and refuses to stay down.

If he continues this current trajectory, Volpe might not just be a future core piece—he could be a cornerstone.

