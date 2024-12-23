Yankees won’t be making a $200 million bid for star free agent infielder: Report

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

The Yankees have reportedly decided not to pursue Alex Bregman in free agency, according to Jack Curry of the YES Network. The move comes as the team evaluates its infield depth and budget constraints while focusing on other roster needs.

Bregman’s Expected Contract and 2024 Performance

Bregman is expected to command a significant deal, potentially in the seven-year, $200 million range. The 30-year-old third baseman is coming off a solid 2024 season in which he hit .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs, 75 RBIs, and a 118 wRC+. His reliable bat and above-average defense at third base (6 defensive runs saved and 6 outs above average) make him one of the top free agents on the market this offseason.

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Yankees’ Existing Infield Options

The Yankees’ decision not to target Bregman likely stems from their current infield roster, which includes DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Oswald Peraza. However, most would argue an upgrade is desperately needed.

LeMahieu, though aging, remains a versatile and experienced presence, capable of playing multiple infield positions. His offensive production has fallen off a cliff, though. Cabrera and Peraza provide younger, cost-effective options, with Cabrera offering flexibility and Peraza showing promise as a defensive specialist with potential offensive growth.

The Yankees are also not interested in acquiring Nolan Arenado via Curry, so their market for an infielder is dwindling.

Budget and Future Priorities

With significant luxury tax concerns and recent additions like Max Fried, the Yankees appear to be prioritizing financial flexibility for other potential moves. Allocating a substantial contract to Bregman would further constrain their ability to address other roster areas, such as the outfield or bullpen. Instead, the Yankees seem content relying on their current infield depth while exploring more cost-effective options.