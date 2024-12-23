Yankees ‘not in’ on Cardinals elite defensive infielder

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite months of speculation surrounding the Yankees‘ potential interest in acquiring Nolan Arenado, Jack Curry of the YES Network reported that the team “is not in” on the eight-time All-Star. This nugget comes after weeks of trade rumors linking the Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals’ star third baseman.

Arenado’s 2024 Performance

Nolan Arenado remains one of the premier third basemen in Major League Baseball, even though his 2024 season showed signs of decline. The 33-year-old slashed .266/.321/.294 with 16 home runs, 71 RBIs, and a 102 wRC+. While those numbers are average, they mark a drop from his past production.

Defensively, Arenado continued to shine, tallying six defensive runs saved and nine outs above average and maintaining his reputation as one of the best third basemen in the league.

Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

A Complicated Fit for the Yankees

Arenado’s defensive prowess would undoubtedly strengthen the Yankees’ infield, particularly at third base, where his reliability would provide a boost.

Additionally, his bat would offer a bit of power and average production in a lineup that has struggled with consistency toward the bottom last year. However, Arenado’s offensive numbers could be impacted further in Yankee Stadium, as his tendency to pull the ball to right field doesn’t fit well with the ballpark’s dimensions.

Contract Challenges and No-Trade Clause

Arenado is under contract for three more years, earning $25.5 million in luxury tax salary annually — $21.1 million when considering the Rockies offsetting money. For a team already flirting with the highest luxury tax thresholds, adding Arenado’s contract would require significant financial maneuvering.

Additionally, Arenado holds a full no-trade clause, which he recently exercised to block a move to the Houston Astros. Even if the Yankees were interested, they would need his approval for any potential deal.

Yankees’ Focus Elsewhere

With Arenado off the table, the Yankees are likely to explore other avenues to address their infield needs. The possibility of acquiring a versatile player to complement their roster remains a priority, but for now, it’s clear that Arenado will not be part of their plans for the 2025 season.