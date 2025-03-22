Yankees will reportedly retain spring training star to round out rotation

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Carlos Carrasco, the veteran New York Yankees‘ right-hander, seemed to be running out of steam last year. A 5.64 ERA over just 100 innings with the Cleveland Guardians painted the picture of a pitcher on his last legs.

For most, that would have been the end of the road. But Carrasco isn’t “most” pitchers. His career has been built on resilience, the kind that doesn’t show up in stat sheets but makes all the difference when the odds are stacked against him.

A Veteran with a Plan

When Carrasco signed his minor league deal with the Yankees, he wasn’t just hoping for a shot—he had a plan. His contract included an opt-out clause if he wasn’t guaranteed a roster spot by now, a safeguard many veterans negotiate when trying to extend their careers.

Credit: Chris Tilley-Imagn Images

That clause led to different fates for different players. Dominic Smith, for example, saw the writing on the wall and exercised his opt-out, choosing to look elsewhere. Carrasco, on the other hand, earned himself a place on the Yankees’ roster.

Yankees insider Jack Curry confirmed the news, posting on X: “Carlos Carrasco’s opt out from his minor league deal is today. But he’s not going anywhere. The Yankees plan to add him to their roster. Carrasco has had a strong spring w/ a 1.69 ERA.”

Carlos Carrasco’s opt out from his minor league deal is today. But he’s not going anywhere. The Yankees plan to add him to their roster. Carrasco has had a strong spring w/ a 1.69 ERA. — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) March 22, 2025

The Perfect Timing

Sometimes, in baseball, timing is everything. Clarke Schmidt’s likely stint on the injured list opened a door, and Carrasco stepped through it. With the Yankees’ rotation shaping up around Carlos Rodón, Max Fried, and Marcus Stroman, the team needed another steady arm. Enter Carrasco and Will Warren, two pitchers at completely different stages of their careers, but both with something to prove.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

A Pitcher Who Knows How to Adapt

Carrasco isn’t the hardest thrower anymore, nor does he have the overpowering arsenal he once did. But if baseball were just about velocity, some of the game’s greatest pitchers would have faded out long before they did. Instead, Carrasco leans on something arguably more valuable: experience.

He’s been through ups and downs, battled injuries, and even fought off leukemia. That kind of adversity forces a player to evolve. Now, he’s combining his baseball IQ with the Yankees’ extensive resources to find a way to make it work.

A Spring Training Success Story

This spring, Carrasco didn’t just hang around—he impressed. A 1.69 ERA is no small feat, and while spring training stats don’t always translate to regular-season success, they at least signal that something is working. Right now, the Yankees are betting on Carrasco’s ability to keep it going.

Will this resurgence last? That remains to be seen. But for now, Carrasco has earned his spot, and the Yankees are more than happy to have him.