Yankees will reportedly pursue red-hot starting pitcher they trading away

The New York Yankees, known for their deep pockets, are eyeing pitching talent this off-season, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto and a former player creating a buzz in the baseball community.

Yamamoto Attracts Yankees’ Attention

One of the hottest names on the market, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, is commanding attention from the big leagues, including the Yankees. General Manager Brian Cashman, along with other team executives, made the trip to Japan, a clear indication of their interest in transitioning Yamamoto’s arm talent to the MLB.

The Yankees, parting ways with Luis Severino and Frankie Montas, have freed up substantial financial resources. This move positions them for a serious bid on Yamamoto, a move that could set up a subway series of sorts, with the New York Mets also in the chase for the pitcher’s services.

Considering a Montgomery Reunion

However, whispers in the league suggest a potential reunion on the cards for the Yankees. Jordan Montgomery, a lefty starter and former Yankee, is reportedly on the team’s radar, per Bob Nightingale of USA Today. After an impressive stint with the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers, Montgomery has put himself in the spotlight for a lucrative deal.

“Starter Jordan Montgomery’s stock has risen sharply with his stellar performance since joining the Rangers and should be in line for a fat payday with his former teams, the Cardinals and Yankees, expected to pursue him. “

Montgomery, 30, has been in top form, delivering a career-best 3.20 ERA over 188.2 innings, showcasing control and consistency rather than high strikeout numbers. His postseason quality, marked by a 3.27 ERA, further cements his elevated status.

Weighing the Options: Youth or Experience?

The decision facing the Yankees is complex. Montgomery’s history with the team is a double-edged sword — they’re familiar with his strengths and why they opted to trade him for an injured Harrison Bader previously. There’s concern about regression: Montgomery is good, but commanding top dollar requires consistency.

In contrast, investing in Yamamoto represents a different kind of gamble. Younger and less proven in the MLB environment, his acquisition would come with its own set of unknowns. Yet, the promise he shows could well justify the financial outlay for a team looking to bolster its starting rotation.

As the off-season progresses, the Yankees’ strategic direction will become clearer — whether they opt for the promising youth of Yamamoto or seek a reunion with their former pitcher, Montgomery.