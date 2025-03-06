Yankees will lose star pitcher for at least 3 months

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman provided a sobering update Thursday morning regarding star pitcher Luis Gil’s injury status. The 26-year-old right-hander, who won AL Rookie of the Year last season, will likely be out until at least the summer, missing a minimum of three months.

The Yankees have officially shut him down from throwing for six weeks, after which he’ll need additional time to ramp back up before making his 2025 debut.

A Significant Blow to the Rotation

Gil was a revelation for the Yankees last season, proving to be one of their most valuable arms in a year where injuries tested the pitching staff. Over 151.2 innings, he posted a 3.50 ERA, striking out 10.15 batters per nine while maintaining a 78.8 percent left-on-base rate and a 35.6 percent ground ball rate. His electric fastball and sharp breaking pitches made him a nightmare for opposing hitters, and his ability to pitch deep into games gave the Yankees much-needed stability.

Losing him for at least the first half of the season puts pressure on the team to find a reliable replacement. A high-grade lat strain is no minor setback, and given how difficult it can be to recover from, the Yankees are expected to take a cautious approach, ensuring he’s fully healthy before he returns.

Who Fills the Void?

The Yankees have two immediate options to step into Gil’s role: veteran Marcus Stroman and rising prospect Will Warren.

Stroman, 33, was signed to be a back-end innings eater but has seen his name surface in trade rumors this offseason. The Yankees were reportedly open to moving him if they could find a taker, but with Gil out, that could throw a wrench into their plans.

Last year with the Cubs, Stroman posted a 4.31 ERA over 154.2 innings, with his lowest strikeout rate since 2018. He relies heavily on his sinker and ground-ball outs, making him a vastly different pitcher than Gil.

On the other hand, Warren represents an exciting, younger option with much more upside. The 25-year-old has looked dominant this spring, flashing improved command and deception with his sweeper and changeup. He’s struck out some of the league’s best hitters, including Bryce Harper and Trea Turner, and seems poised to make his mark in the majors.

The Yankees could choose to roll the dice with Warren and hope he gives them a much-needed jolt of energy rather than relying on Stroman’s declining production.

The Long Road Back

For Gil, this isn’t just about making a return—it’s about making sure he’s the same pitcher when he does. Lat strains can be tricky, and the Yankees will be patient with his recovery process to avoid any setbacks. If all goes well, he could be a key contributor in the second half of the season, helping to solidify the rotation down the stretch.

Until then, the Yankees will have to make do without one of their most talented young arms, and whether they lean on experience or potential will be one of the biggest storylines to watch as Opening Day approaches.