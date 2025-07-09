Yankees will look to be ‘active’ at this years trade deadline

Brian Cashman addressed the media following the news that DJ LeMahieu had been designated for assignment, as the Yankees are now clearly in need of a third baseman.

The long-time GM spoke to the media not just about the difficult decision to cut their veteran infielder, but also the holes on the roster that he and the front office will have to address.

Acknowledging the potential lack of depth at this year’s trade deadline due to the number of teams contending for a playoff spot, Cashman mentioned that third base and pitching are focuses for the team in July.

With the rotation, bullpen, and infield needing support, the Yankees will “try to be active” at the trade deadline according to Brian Cashman himself.

Pitching and Third Base Will be the Yankees’ Focus At the Trade Deadline

Brian Cashman wants to import a starting pitcher, relievers, and an infielder, but the lack of options at this year’s deadline could hurt the Yankees.

Not many teams are clearly out of the running for a playoff spot, and some teams hovering around .500 could opt to buy or stay put, hoping they can nab a third Wild Card spot.

For New York, some targets they’ve been linked to include the powerful Eugenio Suarez, the familiar Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and a premium defender in Ke’Bryan Hayes among others.

DJ LeMahieu’s removal from the roster puts the Yankees in a precarious situation, as now they are forced to add an infielder with the lack of offense from Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On the pitching market, starters such as Seth Lugo, Mitch Keller, or Merrill Kelly could anchor the Yankees’ rotation, but it’s still a mystery as to whether all three would be made available.

Furthermore, every team with a chance at October will be gunning for a reliable starter, creating a massive surge in prices that could hurt the Yankees in a bidding war.

Clarke Schmidt’s UCL tear is a crushing blow to the rotation for that reason, and while Cashman also wants bullpen support, the team usually finds a way to add to that group every year.

It’ll be a hectic deadline due to the inflation of prices to make deals alongside the overbalance in supply/demand between buyers and sellers.