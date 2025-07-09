The Yankees make stunning decision to cut slumping veteran

DJ LeMahieu has been designated for assignment by the Yankees, first reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, and this is following a benching which resulted in Oswald Peraza at third base.

With Jazz Chisholm moving back to second base, the Yankees were still unable to put LeMahieu at the hot corner since he didn’t feel physically capable of playing there.

The limited offense he provided coupled with poor baserunning meant that he would need to play a more versatile role in order to stick on the roster.

With New York looking to add a third baseman at the deadline to improve over Oswald Peraza, the team has made the decision to cut ties with the long-time Yankee.

Yankees Designate DJ LeMahieu For Assignment Ahead of Wednesday Night Matchup

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

When the Yankees inked DJ LeMahieu to a six-year contract worth $90 million, they were hoping for way more than what they’ve received since.

The Yankees owe him money through the conclusion of the 2026 season, but since signing his six-year deal, he’s been worth 5.6 WAR with a 95 OPS+, falling short of expectations.

His body has betrayed him over the course of this deal, not being healthy for a single playoff run over that stretch despite New York qualifying for the postseason three different times.

With LeMahieu off the roster, the Yankees have promoted infielder Jorbit Vivas to play, and they’ll have JC Escarra get work at third base as well.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

When the season began, New York hoped to play Jazz Chisholm at second base and DJ LeMahieu was expected to be part of the third base rotation alongside Oswald Cabrera and Oswald Peraza.

He dealt with a calf injury that sidelined him until May 13th, but when he returned, it was as a second baseman due to physical limitations.

According to Jack Curry, the team had previous discussions about DFA”ing him, and Eric Hubbs of Barstool Sports reported over the winter that the team was about to before a group of veterans including Aaron Judge blocked it.

The Yankees want their bench infielder to have more versatility, and with DJ LeMahieu being slow, older, and limited to just one position, they believed his time in New York was up.